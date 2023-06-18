Re-Drafting Mookie Betts and 2011 MLB Draft Including International Prospects

0 of 34

What if Major League Baseball were like the National Basketball Association and international players were part of the annual draft process rather than the current free-for-all system where players go to the highest bidder within the confines of a club's predetermined bonus pool?

That's the hypothetical scenario we set out to explore with this new redraft series.

This time around the focus is 2011, which had an international class headlined by Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo, slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández and pitchers Luis Severino and German Márquez.

They join a draft pool originally headlined by Gerrit Cole (PIT), Danny Hultzen (SEA), Trevor Bauer (ARI), Dylan Bundy (BAL) and Bubba Starling (KC) as the top five picks.

