    Dodgers' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline Approaching

    Joel ReuterJune 29, 2023

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 13: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on June 13, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      The gap between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the rest of the NL West has closed considerably this year, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants also looking like serious contenders for the division title and more.

      That said, the contention window has by no means slammed shut on this Dodgers team, and a busy trade deadline could be forthcoming with several gaps to plug on the roster.

      Shortstop has been a glaring hole all season after Gavin Lux was lost for the year to a torn ACL during spring training, while the starting rotation is leaning heavily on several young arms and could use veteran reinforcement.

      Ahead, we've highlighted three players the Dodgers could target in July as they prepare for what is shaping up to be a hotly contested NL West race.

    SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox watches his fly ball against the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      This potential fit has already been talked about at length, and there's a reason for that as shortstop is No. 1 on the Dodgers' shopping list and Tim Anderson is the most obvious potential trade candidate at the position.

      The Chicago White Sox are going nowhere in 2023, and while the 30-year-old is controllable for another year with a $14 million club option for next season, trading him could be the first step toward a roster retooling that is looking more and more necessary.

      A .284 career hitter and former AL batting title winner, Anderson is hitting just .232/.270/.272 with nine extra-base hits in 237 plate appearances, but his season could be jump-started by moving to a contender, and he has a long track record of offensive production.

    RHP Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 25: Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 25, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      The Milwaukee Brewers entered play on Wednesday with a 41-38 record and a 40.8 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to the latest odds from Baseball Reference.

      A similar situation didn't stop them from trading away All-Star closer Josh Hader a year away from free agency last summer, and they could take a similar approach with Corbin Burnes in an effort to maximize his value as a trade chip.

      Contentious arbitration negotiations during the offseason have made it increasingly unlikely that the 28-year-old is going to stick around in Milwaukee beyond the 2024 season when he reaches free agency, and trading him now might be the best way to bring back a huge prospect haul.

      The 2021 NL Cy Young winner and 2022 NL strikeout leader is having a down year by his standards, but he could still be a huge addition to the Dodgers rotation for the stretch run and in 2024.

      With one of the deepest and most talented farm systems in baseball, there is no question the Dodgers have the trade chips to get a deal done.

    2B/SS Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

      ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 14: Tommy Edman #19 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on June 14, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
      Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

      If the Dodgers are uninspired by the numbers Tim Anderson has put up this season or the White Sox decide to hold onto him at the deadline, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman could be an alternative option.

      The 28-year-old has split his time evenly between second base (22 games), shortstop (27 games) and center field (22 games) this year, and he has been a defensive standout at both middle infield spots throughout his career.

      With club control through 2025, Edman would be more than just a rental, but he could plug the hole at shortstop this year before moving into a super-utility role.

      Meanwhile, a resurgent Paul DeJong would still provide the Cardinals with a stopgap at shortstop until top prospect Masyn Winn is ready to take over at the position.

      All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.

