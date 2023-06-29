Dodgers' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

The gap between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the rest of the NL West has closed considerably this year, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants also looking like serious contenders for the division title and more.

That said, the contention window has by no means slammed shut on this Dodgers team, and a busy trade deadline could be forthcoming with several gaps to plug on the roster.

Shortstop has been a glaring hole all season after Gavin Lux was lost for the year to a torn ACL during spring training, while the starting rotation is leaning heavily on several young arms and could use veteran reinforcement.

Ahead, we've highlighted three players the Dodgers could target in July as they prepare for what is shaping up to be a hotly contested NL West race.