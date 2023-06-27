X

    College World Series Finals 2023: LSU Routs Florida 18-4 to Win 7th National Title

    Doric SamJune 27, 2023

    LSU's Josh Pearson (11) reacts at the plate with Jordan Thompson after after the two scored on his 2-run homer in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Florida in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
    AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

    The Men's College World Series came down to a decisive Game 3 on Monday, with LSU prevailing over Florida with an emphatic 18-4 win to become the 2023 NCAA champions. It's the seventh national title for the Tigers, the second-most all-time behind USC's 12.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LSU WINS THE MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES 🐯‼️ <a href="https://t.co/y3Fw2aRu02">pic.twitter.com/y3Fw2aRu02</a>

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    🏆LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONS🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> is the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> National Champs! <a href="https://t.co/43s8Yw6IgU">pic.twitter.com/43s8Yw6IgU</a>

    LSU Baseball @LSUbaseball

    THE TIGERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS <a href="https://t.co/iIGgdyTSkw">pic.twitter.com/iIGgdyTSkw</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    It's ring szn at LSU… again 💍 <a href="https://t.co/FHrm1GON0t">pic.twitter.com/FHrm1GON0t</a>

    Florida starter Jac Caglianone opened the game by hitting LSU leadoff hitter Cade Beloso with his first pitch, but he settled down with back-to-back strikeouts to end the top of the first inning.

    LSU starter Thatcher Hurd, on the other hand, allowed a leadoff single to Cade Kurland before Wyatt Langford launched a two-run homer to give the Gators an early advantage.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    WYATT LANGFORD OUT HERE CRUSHING IT!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x 🎥 ESPN / <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/VnDDDnxTIs">pic.twitter.com/VnDDDnxTIs</a>

    However, the Tigers were able to answer back the very next inning when Jordan Thompson broke out of a 1-for-30 slump with an RBI single that plated Gavin Dugas. After Caglianone walked the bases loaded, Beloso was hit by a pitch for the second time, which allowed Brayden Jobert to score and tie the game.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Tigers on the board!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x 🎥 ESPN / <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/lLl8N1Wkl8">pic.twitter.com/lLl8N1Wkl8</a>

    Dylan Crews was then walked on five pitches, and Cagilanone was yanked for lefthander Cade Fisher. Tommy White welcomed Fisher by hitting an RBI single, Tre' Morgan followed with a sac fly and Dugas added another RBI single to cap the six-run inning.

    LSU Baseball @LSUbaseball

    Two RBI singles and sac-fly bring home three more Tigers <br><br>LSU - 6<br>UF - 2 <a href="https://t.co/ORaqi469l9">pic.twitter.com/ORaqi469l9</a>

    From there, Hurd settled in and pitched five straight scoreless innings with no other hits allowed before being pulled from the game at the start of the seventh. The sophomore finished with seven strikeouts. Crews helped him out with a great play in center field in the third.

    LSU Baseball @LSUbaseball

    DC ✈️<a href="https://twitter.com/__dc4__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@__dc4__</a> | ESPN <a href="https://t.co/Tz2NB37pB3">pic.twitter.com/Tz2NB37pB3</a>

    LSU Baseball @LSUbaseball

    HUUUUUURD THAT<br><br>6 IP<br>2 ER<br>2 H<br>7 K<a href="https://twitter.com/ThatcherHurd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThatcherHurd</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThePowerhouse?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThePowerhouse</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ChU4REyKR">pic.twitter.com/8ChU4REyKR</a>

    Todd Politz @tpolitz

    Thatcher Hurd's K to end the B5 was CWS strikeout No. 100 for the <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> pitching staff, extending its series record (previously 91 by Vandy in 2021).<br><br>📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/sierra_beaulieu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sierra_beaulieu</a> <a href="https://t.co/XIYzkKEeaJ">pic.twitter.com/XIYzkKEeaJ</a>

    Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja

    Thatcher Hurd, Filthy Breaking Balls. 😷 <a href="https://t.co/mJGPlhq2OP">pic.twitter.com/mJGPlhq2OP</a>

    While the Gators' bats went silent, the Tigers broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning. LSU's barrage was highlighted by Josh Pearson's two-run blast.

    The Tigers tacked on some insurance runs in the later innings, but the game was already decided. Jobert capped off a magical evening for LSU with a two-run homer in the ninth.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Josh Pearson piercing the night!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x 🎥 ESPN / <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/A3H6Tf9Zk8">pic.twitter.com/A3H6Tf9Zk8</a>

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    NO DOUBT!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x 🎥 ESPN / <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/3yBelpwDbO">pic.twitter.com/3yBelpwDbO</a>

    Ty Evans and Kurland added solo home runs for the Gators late, but they simply couldn't keep up with the Tigers. Evans became the first player to hit five home runs in a single College World Series.

    The LSU baseball team joined the women's basketball team as national champions this season.

    LSU Women's Basketball @LSUwbkb

    It's your time <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> 💍 <a href="https://t.co/I5YQBJ53da">pic.twitter.com/I5YQBJ53da</a>

    The two teams reached this point after LSU took Saturday's Game 1 in an 11-inning thriller and Florida won Sunday's Game 2 in a blowout, scoring a College World Series-record 24 runs.

    But in the end, it was the Tigers who hoisted the trophy on Monday night, capping an exciting 2022-23 NCAA baseball season.