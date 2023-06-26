Mark Zuckerberg Denies Telling Chael Sonnen He'd Fight Elon Musk at UFC 300

MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

The rumored fight between Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk seemed to gain steam on Monday after a claim by retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, but it quickly went up in smoke.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Sonnen told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that Zuckerberg contacted him personally and "has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300 and it was a very big deal." He went even further, saying, "That just happened. [My producer] Ethan is my witness, my son, Thero, my dog, Duke. This is a shoot."

However, a spokesperson for the Meta CEO told TMZ Sports, "I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen."

What initially looked like meaningless banter between two tech moguls has become the talk of the combat sports world, as UFC president Dana White said Zuckerberg and Musk are serious about fighting one another and he's working to put it together. White said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday that he believes a fight between the two of them would be "the biggest fight in the history of the world."

While Sonnen may have jumped the gun in his declaration on Monday, it doesn't mean that a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg is completely out of the question. UFC 300 is likely to take place in the spring of 2024, so there's a lot of time for White to try to make something happen.