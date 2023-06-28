Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The summer lull between mandatory minicamps and training camp may be upon us, but smart teams—like the Philadelphia Eagles—know that now is a great time to sign some veterans.

Free-agent signings no longer count in the compensatory pick formula, and there's been enough time for costs to go down. If you're a veteran sitting at home right now, any offer has to be considered. That's especially true if a Super Bowl contender like the Eagles come calling.

General manager Howie Roseman has done a solid job of patching holes and building a roster that should still be considered a threat to win it all, but it isn't going to hurt to add more players who can at least compete during camp.

Here's a look at three options still on the market worth exploring for the birds.