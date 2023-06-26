NBA Teams' Updated Salary Cap Entering 2023 Free Agency After NBA Draft

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With the 2023 NBA draft and a couple of blockbuster trades in the books, we now have a better idea of how much salary-cap space each team will have heading into free agency.

The Houston Rockets will lead all teams with a whopping $59.8 million in practical cap space, while the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz could all carve out enough space for a big move as well.

Here is a look at how all 30 teams stack up.

Houston Rockets ($59.8 million) Utah Jazz ($43.9 million) San Antonio Spurs ($37.4 million) Indiana Pacers ($32.2 million) Detroit Pistons ($27.8 million) Orlando Magic ($17.8 million) Oklahoma City Thunder ($16.6 million) Toronto Raptors (-$13.7 million) New York Knicks (-$23.2 million) Memphis Grizzlies (-$25.4 million) Sacramento Kings (-$26.7 million) Washington Wizards (-$31.8 million) Atlanta Hawks (-$34.2 million) Cleveland Cavaliers (-$38.4 million) Charlotte Hornets (-$41.2 million) Milwaukee Bucks (-$41.3 million) Chicago Bulls (-$47.3 million) Los Angeles Lakers (-$53.6 million) Boston Celtics (-$54.3 million) Brooklyn Nets (-$55.3 million) New Orleans Pelicans (-$58.8 million) Denver Nuggets (-$59.5 million) Miami Heat (-$60.5 million) Minnesota Timberwolves (-$65.8 million) Golden State Warriors (-$65.8 million) Philadelphia 76ers (-$67.4 million) Los Angeles Clippers (-$67.5 million) Dallas Mavericks (-$67.6 million) Phoenix Suns (-$70.6 million) Portland Trail Blazers (-$77.8 million)

Figures based on Spotrac's "projected practical cap space." Final cap space for each team will differ based on team decisions and player movement as the offseason progresses.

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) and James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) spearhead the top of this year's free-agent class, though both are expected to remain with their incumbent teams.

Fred VanVleet, Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant are among the top free agents who are considered more likely to switch teams this offseason.

The Rockets, who have been mentioned as a Harden suitor, are more likely to wind up focusing their energy on younger wings to fill out their guard-laden roster. They're a strong fit for Kuzma and Grant, who both bring floor spacing and are not outside the age window of a rebuild. Harden, by contrast, is at least a decade older than nearly Houston's entire roster.

The Spurs may also be aggressive in seeking to add a young veteran or two in the mix, particularly as they try building around Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio's roster was a mix of talent that did not mesh whatsoever, but the arrival of Wembanyama will heighten the desire to build a competitive team around a player who is considered a generational talent.

It's worth noting that none of the teams with considerable cap space are considered title contenders, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team to even reach the play-in tournament.

The lack of available cap space for competitive teams will likely depress the market and lead to more talent retention than we've seen in recent NBA offseasons. Teams may also be more hesitant to spend exorbitantly given the prohibitive spending limits placed in the league's new collective bargaining agreement.