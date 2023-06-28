Surprise Landing Spots for NBA's Most Rumored Trade Targets

0 of 4

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Every year, the NBA's biggest-name trade candidates seem to be attached to many of the same teams.

Marquee franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers can get attached to a trade rumor for seemingly no better reason than simply existing.

But every once in a while, a star will surprisingly wind up on a small-market team or one that wasn't a rumored destination.

While something like the 2017 trade of Paul George from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder may not be likely, we still have some possible surprise destinations for some of this rumor cycle's biggest names.