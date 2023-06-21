X

    NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Increased to $136M and $165M for Luxury Tax

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 21, 2023

    A Wilson brand official game ball basketball is pictured with the NBA logo during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena on February 03, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The updated numbers for the NBA's 2023-24 salary cap and luxury-tax threshold dropped Wednesday, with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic relaying the figures:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Updated financial figures for the 2023-24 NBA season nears the 10 percent maximum increase, league informed teams today:<br><br>- $136 million salary cap, $2M higher than prior projection<br>- $165 million luxury tax level, $3M higher than prior <a href="https://t.co/udaRDUBXRK">https://t.co/udaRDUBXRK</a>

    In 2022-23, the salary cap was set at $123.655 million, while the tax level settled at $150.267 million.

