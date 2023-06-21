NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Increased to $136M and $165M for Luxury Tax

NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Increased to $136M and $165M for Luxury TaxJune 21, 2023
The updated numbers for the NBA's 2023-24 salary cap and luxury-tax threshold dropped Wednesday, with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic relaying the figures:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Updated financial figures for the 2023-24 NBA season nears the 10 percent maximum increase, league informed teams today:<br><br>- $136 million salary cap, $2M higher than prior projection<br>- $165 million luxury tax level, $3M higher than prior <a href="https://t.co/udaRDUBXRK">https://t.co/udaRDUBXRK</a>
In 2022-23, the salary cap was set at $123.655 million, while the tax level settled at $150.267 million.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.