Early Predictions for Alex McGough, Troy Williams in 2023 USFL Championship

Stew Milne/USFL/Getty Images for USFL

The USFL Championship is officially on, and the two competitors just happen to be the respective regular-season division winners.

The North Division champion Pittsburgh Maulers (5-6) earned the first spot in the league championship with a 31-27 overtime victory over the Michigan Panthers. The second challenger was determined in the Sunday night matchup, and it wasn't nearly as close.

The South Division champion Birmingham Stallions (9-2) cruised to a 47-22 victory over the New Orleans Breakers. This is the second consecutive championship appearance for Birmingham, and they will look to defend their 2022 title against the Maulers, who are making their first championship appearance and had an impressive turnaround from a 1-9 2022 campaign.

The two teams met May 7, with the Stallions earning a 24-20 victory. The game was sandwiched between the only two Birmingham losses, and now the Stallions enter the rematch on a six-game winning streak. Pittsburgh is also on a hot streak, winning their last three games.

The Maulers are led on offense by quarterback Troy Williams, who has thrown for 1,414 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing, dashing for 341 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Madre London is the top tailback, earning 254 yards on 66 carries and adding a touchdown. Isiah Hennie is the team's leading receiver with 474 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh leads the league in forced turnovers with eight.

Birmingham is the leagues top offense, earning 332.6 yards per game and having a 51 percent success rate on third down. They are led on offense by quarterback Alex McGough, who led the league with 20 passing touchdowns to go along with his 2,105 passing yards. He also added 403 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Marable is the team's leading rusher, earning 524 yards on 118 attempts and scoring three touchdowns. They have a dynamic duo at receiver, with Davion Davis getting 574 yards and scoring four touchdowns and Jace Sternberger bringing in 517 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Stallions were the best team in the USFL this season and have more playoff experience. McGough is coming off of a masterful performance in the semi-final victory where he went 21/31 for 310 yards and five total touchdowns and earned a quarterback rating of 139.8. Birmingham looks like a well-oiled machine and it will take a miracle for Pittsburgh to dethrone them.

Statistical Prediction:

Alex McGough: 300-plus total yards, 3-plus total touchdowns

Troy Williams: 200-plus total yards, 1 touchdown

Score Prediction: Birmingham 31, Pittsburgh 10