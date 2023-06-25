Jets' Garrett Wilson Trying to Be a 'Sponge' of Information Since Aaron Rodgers Trade

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

As the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson's career is already off to a strong start.

Now that he will be catching passes from a future Hall of Famer in new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Wilson isn't wasting this opportunity to learn from one of the best.

"It's been really special," Wilson told ESPN's Rich Cimini on Sunday while hosting a youth football camp in New Jersey. "I've tried to be as much of a sponge as I can be and make sure I'm learning and spending time with Randall [Cobb] and Allen [Lazard], people that have been around Aaron so that I can make sure I'm picking up the nuances of the offense and try and put myself to where I'm feeling 100 percent comfortable on the field."

After leading New York with 83 catches, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns last season, Wilson appears to be in line for an even more productive campaign this year. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt wrote last week that the 22-year-old "looked like the Jets' best player during OTAs."

His new quarterback has also taken notice.

"I love Garrett. I mean awesome, awesome young kid," Rodgers said earlier this month. "The whole world in front of him. He's got all the talent and ability. You need your best players to be the best people on your team. He's definitely one of them"

Wilson will get to put everything he's learned on full display when the Jets open their 2023 season on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.