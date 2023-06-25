Warriors Rumors: 'Strong Confidence' Draymond Green Signs Multiyear Contract with GSW

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Even though Draymond Green opted-out of his player option for 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors believe he will be suiting up for the team for the foreseeable future.

Green declined his $27.6 million option for next year in June, but the two sides expressed mutual interest in him returning to the team. Nothing has changed on that front, and Marc Stein reported that the two sides may be inching closer to an agreement.

"I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Green to stay right where he's always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.)" Stein wrote.

Green has hinted at wanting a contract worth $100 million.

The Warriors are currently $111 million over the cap, per Spotrac, worst in the NBA. It's enough to create a luxury tax bill of $48.6 million in 2023-24. The franchise was able to save some future money in the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul deal, but are still in a difficult position with the tax as further restrictions come with the new CBA.

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 73 games during 2022-23, and helped lead the team to the Western Conference Semi-finals. In 11 playoff games, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

His pedigree as a four-time NBA Champ and eighth-time all-defensive honoree add to his value, and has been looked at as a priority for the Warriors. However, with Klay Thompson set to be an unrestricted free agent after next season, and Steph Curry set to hit that status in 2026, the team will need to figure out how to navigate Green's contract.