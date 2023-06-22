Warriors Landing Chris Paul in Jordan Poole Trade with Wizards Leaves Twitter Shocked

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Chris Paul's stint with the Washington Wizards is going to be short lived, as he will be rerouted to the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the teams have agreed to terms on a deal that will send Paul to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole and future draft assets.

This marks the second time in four days Paul has been at the center of a blockbuster trade agreement. He was the biggest name going to the Wizards as part of the agreed-upon deal that will send Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

Needless to say, the Paul-Poole swap led to a lot of stunned reactions on social media.

Trading Poole is the latest indication the Warriors have largely given up on their attempt to have a two-track timeline. The first step in the process was by trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in February.

Since the Warriors appear to be all-in on trying to maximize their window with this core, the next big question they have to answer is whether or not to re-sign Draymond Green. He declined his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24, but Wojnarowski noted they are "motivated" to sign him to a new deal.

Given how limited their defensive backcourt will be, especially in the playoffs, if Paul and Stephen Curry are on the floor together, Green becomes even more valuable to the Warriors than he was previously.

Paul does come out way ahead in this situation. There's an argument the Warriors, assuming they re-sign Green, are better positioned to win a title than a Suns team that might have a better top two in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but lacks depth behind them.

The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer is still chasing his first championship heading into his 19th NBA season.

Poole will likely be the No. 1 option for the Wizards in 2023-24. It remains to be seen if he can handle that type of role in the NBA, but there's not going to be a lot of pressure on a team that is very clearly rebuilding from the ground up.

At 24 years old, Poole still has plenty of room to grow in the NBA. He's been a productive player in the past and was an essential bench player for the Warriors during their playoff run in the 2021-22 season.