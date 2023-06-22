X

    Warriors Landing Chris Paul in Jordan Poole Trade with Wizards Leaves Twitter Shocked

    Adam WellsJune 22, 2023

    Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul looks to pass the ball in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Chris Paul's stint with the Washington Wizards is going to be short lived, as he will be rerouted to the Golden State Warriors.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the teams have agreed to terms on a deal that will send Paul to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole and future draft assets.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Golden State is also trading 2022 second-rounder Ryan Rollins to Washington as part of Poole-CP3 deal, sources said. <a href="https://t.co/sI1L23FPrE">https://t.co/sI1L23FPrE</a>

    This marks the second time in four days Paul has been at the center of a blockbuster trade agreement. He was the biggest name going to the Wizards as part of the agreed-upon deal that will send Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

    Needless to say, the Paul-Poole swap led to a lot of stunned reactions on social media.

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    👀

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    Only a couple days removed from his introductory presser, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. makes a blockbuster move hours before the draft. Wow.

    Pat Bev Pod @PatBevPod

    CP FOR JORDAN POOLE <a href="https://t.co/wNDM4ShBi6">pic.twitter.com/wNDM4ShBi6</a>

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Yeah, I didn't think this would happen. Wow. <a href="https://t.co/uq05BVWgTr">https://t.co/uq05BVWgTr</a>

    Stephen Watson @SWatsonTV

    Ain't no offseason like the NBA offseason.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Wizards getting more for Chris Paul than Bradley Beal is wild

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    marcus smart leaving the celtics, chris paul going to the warriors, and jordan poole going to the wizards is 100% a product of the writers strike

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Chris Paul has now been on a team with <br><br>Steph Curry<br>Klay Thompson<br>James Harden<br>Devin Booker<br>Kevin Durant<br>Shai Gilgeous-Alexander <br>Blake Griffin<br>DeAndre Jordan<br>David West <a href="https://t.co/D9fusaAgOs">pic.twitter.com/D9fusaAgOs</a>

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Chris Paul was on track to be released….I'm so confused why the Warriors shipped their best asset for him.

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    Chris Paul traded to the Warriors??? <a href="https://t.co/Qwy5Yd3FEi">pic.twitter.com/Qwy5Yd3FEi</a>

    CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable @cjzero

    Dunleavy sending Poole to the Wiz for Chris Paul <a href="https://t.co/c5OT6EyghO">pic.twitter.com/c5OT6EyghO</a>

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    The Chris Paul trade for the Warriors is another shift back toward prioritizing the present but also a bet on Rick Celebrini and the Warriors training staff. Made a similar gamble with Otto Porter two seasons ago and kept him healthy at right time. Much larger stakes with Paul.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Draymond watching Jordan Poole leave the Warriors <a href="https://t.co/mWdjgpK3yU">pic.twitter.com/mWdjgpK3yU</a>

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Jordan Poole: "I didn't have the best postseason but we'll be back to the Finals, I promise."<br><br>The Warriors: <a href="https://t.co/WuidnsnEhS">pic.twitter.com/WuidnsnEhS</a>

    Juan Toscano Anderson @juanonjuan10

    Jordan Poole all star szn loading…

    Trading Poole is the latest indication the Warriors have largely given up on their attempt to have a two-track timeline. The first step in the process was by trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in February.

    Since the Warriors appear to be all-in on trying to maximize their window with this core, the next big question they have to answer is whether or not to re-sign Draymond Green. He declined his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24, but Wojnarowski noted they are "motivated" to sign him to a new deal.

    Given how limited their defensive backcourt will be, especially in the playoffs, if Paul and Stephen Curry are on the floor together, Green becomes even more valuable to the Warriors than he was previously.

    Paul does come out way ahead in this situation. There's an argument the Warriors, assuming they re-sign Green, are better positioned to win a title than a Suns team that might have a better top two in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but lacks depth behind them.

    The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer is still chasing his first championship heading into his 19th NBA season.

    Poole will likely be the No. 1 option for the Wizards in 2023-24. It remains to be seen if he can handle that type of role in the NBA, but there's not going to be a lot of pressure on a team that is very clearly rebuilding from the ground up.

    At 24 years old, Poole still has plenty of room to grow in the NBA. He's been a productive player in the past and was an essential bench player for the Warriors during their playoff run in the 2021-22 season.