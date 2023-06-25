Report: Davante Adams' Camp Optimistic Raiders WR Will Avoid Major Suspension

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Representatives for Davante Adams are optimistic the star wide receiver won't receive a "major suspension" from the NFL in connection to when he shoved a photographer at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Adams, bringing the case to a close. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that the wideout's camp believes that decision could take a long suspension off the table:

"The league has had this under its review since October. So, I'm told that there's some optimism from Adams' camp that there won't be some sort of lengthy, major suspension. Because a lot of times, the league waits on how the legal process will play out, and with the charges being dropped, certainly helps his case."

Fowler added that Adams is "preparing for the season as he normally would" and "getting a lot of mental reps with Jimmy Garoppolo."

The Raiders fell 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Adams was on his way to the locker room after the game when he shoved Park Zebley to the ground.

In May, Zebley filed a civil lawsuit against Adams and multiple other parties, alleging he suffered concussion-like symptoms and feared for his life. Dan Curry, Zebley's attorney, also told USA Today's Safid Deen that the 20-year-old was the subject of "hateful" comments online that prompted him to temporarily move.

Adams is entering his second season with the Raiders following his 2022 trade from the Green Bay Packers. He caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdowns last year, earning his third straight first-team All-Pro nod.