    Report: Davante Adams' Camp Optimistic Raiders WR Will Avoid Major Suspension

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs during an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Representatives for Davante Adams are optimistic the star wide receiver won't receive a "major suspension" from the NFL in connection to when he shoved a photographer at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Adams, bringing the case to a close. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that the wideout's camp believes that decision could take a long suspension off the table:

    "The league has had this under its review since October. So, I'm told that there's some optimism from Adams' camp that there won't be some sort of lengthy, major suspension. Because a lot of times, the league waits on how the legal process will play out, and with the charges being dropped, certainly helps his case."

    Fowler added that Adams is "preparing for the season as he normally would" and "getting a lot of mental reps with Jimmy Garoppolo."

    The Raiders fell 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Adams was on his way to the locker room after the game when he shoved Park Zebley to the ground.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Raiders' WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: <a href="https://t.co/lEjoOHS7x2">pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs. <a href="https://t.co/XW2fmx6adJ">pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ</a>

    In May, Zebley filed a civil lawsuit against Adams and multiple other parties, alleging he suffered concussion-like symptoms and feared for his life. Dan Curry, Zebley's attorney, also told USA Today's Safid Deen that the 20-year-old was the subject of "hateful" comments online that prompted him to temporarily move.

    Adams is entering his second season with the Raiders following his 2022 trade from the Green Bay Packers. He caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdowns last year, earning his third straight first-team All-Pro nod.

