Tobias Harris Trade Rumors: 76ers Asked Cavs for Evan Mobley, Allen, Draft Pick

The market for Tobias Harris is hot, but what the Philadelphia 76ers are asking for in return is currently dragging the process.

The organization has claimed that they are not willing to trade the power forward unless it significantly improves the team, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, which is supported by the fact that no move was made on draft night.

The team's reportedly interested in Harris include the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, but if the asking price for Cleveland is any indicator, it will take a lot to acquire the 30-year-old.

Pompey reported that the team is overvaluing Harris and asking for 'outrageous packages in return.' One example of these packages include the one the team pitched to Cleveland, asking the team for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and a draft pick.

This, combined with reports that 76ers president Daryl Morey 'isn't negotiating in good faith' may complicate the market for the power forward, who has one-year at $39.2 million remaining on his contract.

Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 74 games for the 76ers in 2022-23, helping the team earn the third seed in the Eastern Conference. He helped the team reached the conference semi-finals, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 11 playoff games.

While these numbers are solid, they lag behind the numbers put up by Mobley and Allen. The two put up 16.2 and 14.3 points respectively in 22-23, with higher rebound and assist marks as well. Both players are significantly younger than Harris as well, with significantly cheaper contracts.

While the deal would complete the goal of drastically improving the Sixers roster, it is clearly a demand that the Cavaliers will not comply with.