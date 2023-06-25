College World Series 2023: Predictions, Top Prospects to Watch in Finals Game 2

2 of 4

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Dylan Crews is the top-rated pro prospect according to MLB Pipeline and it is not difficult to see why.

Since 2022, he has accounted for 40 home runs and 141 RBI, and even threw in 11 stolen bases for good measure. He walked 112 times and in 2023, achieved an OPS of 1.268. He is a hard hitter, with a slugging percentage of .691 and .707 in 2022 and '23, respectively, and has worked on increasing his speed in an attempt to better track down balls out in center field.

A player who has exhibited a willingness and ability to improve on his weaknesses over the course of his collegiate career, he is as complete a baseball player as any in this year's draft and it stands to reason that he will hear his name called first overall come July 9.

He will need to improve upon his performance in Game 1 of the series against Florida where he was either walked, hit by a pitch or flew or grounded out. The key will be convincing the Gators to throw to him, then making the most of the pitches that do come his way.