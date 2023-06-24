Browns' Greg Newsome II Says He Wasn't Robbed at Gunpoint, Has Recovered Stolen Car

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II provided clarity Saturday while speaking with reporters about how he had his vehicle stolen earlier this month.

Brandon Little of Browns Digest reported June 5 that Newsome's vehicle was stolen when he and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were robbed at gunpoint in downtown Cleveland.

ESPN's Jake Trotter added that "six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint," stealing jewelry before fleeing the scene in Newsome's vehicle.

Newsome said Saturday that he was not robbed at gunpoint but did have his vehicle stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered.

"I was not actually robbed at gunpoint. I was actually inside. They just took my car," Newsome said. "... It doesn't really change my perception about Cleveland at all. There's bad people everywhere in the world."



Browns running back Demetric Felton also had his vehicle stolen out of a garage the same weekend that Newsome's was taken. Little reported at the time that there was a "belief" that Browns players were the target of a possible crime ring.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has also been the victim of a car robbery in Cleveland. He had his vehicle stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Jan. 14. It was later found abandoned in a ditch.

The Browns selected Newsome in the first round of the 2021 draft out of Northwestern. He has appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons. During the 2022 campaign, he posted six pass breakups and 42 tackles.