Raw's Heel Problem, Logan Paul the MITB Red Herring, More WWE and AEW Quick TakesJune 26, 2023
Raw's Heel Problem, Logan Paul the MITB Red Herring, More WWE and AEW Quick Takes
The final week of WWE programming heading into Money in the Bank 2023 should give fans a better idea of what to expect at the event and beyond, specifically when it comes to the briefcase winners and the champions they could cash in on.
Just as it appeared the field for the men's MITB ladder match was set, Logan Paul returned on Raw last Monday to throw his name into the mix. Instantly, he became the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing.
The social media sensation injects some much-needed star power into the matchup, though his role should be to serve as a red herring and nothing more. There are far better options to walk away with the contract who are ready to ascend to the next level.
Meanwhile, Seth Rollins continues to ride high as the world heavyweight champion and is virtually guaranteed to leave the O2 Arena in London on Saturday with the gold still in his grasp. With Finn Bálor hardly posing a threat to the title, it's clear there's a shortage of strong heels for the titleholder to work with.
This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Raw's heel problem, early predictions for the men's and women's Owen Hart Cups in All Elite Wrestling, reuniting DIY, and more.
Raw In Desperate Need of More Credible Heels
WWE's efforts to put as much heat on Finn Bálor prior to his World Heavyweight Championship clash with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank are apparent, but prior booking mistakes the company has made with the Irishman has made it difficult for fans to take him seriously.
Beyond Bálor, the well runs dry on Raw when it comes to credible heels. Damian Priest has potential, but all signs point to him breaking out as a babyface before long.
That leaves Dominik Mysterio, and for as remarkably well as he plays his role, he isn't someone WWE can be putting in the main event scene long-term. Brock Lesnar isn't around often enough and should be nowhere near world championship gold at this stage of his career.
Raw's best bet at this point for the top heel spot is Gunther, but he might be months away from dropping the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins doesn't have much competition in the meantime until he and Cody Rhodes collide in a babyface vs. babyface feud.
Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle are all fan favorites, The Miz has been a glorified stepping stone for years, and Bronson Reed hasn't been built up that elite level yet. Drew McIntyre is someone who could fill the role of lead heel on Raw quite nicely and be a perfect foil for someone as beloved as Rollins.
SmackDown suffers from a similar issue, as it seems WWE has put all of its eggs in the Roman Reigns basket in recent years without thinking it was important to create other main event heels as well.
DIY Reunion with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Should Be Imminent
Tommaso Ciampa's long-awaited return to Raw last Monday was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from those in attendance. He made quick work of his old ally, The Miz, and established himself as a babyface in the process.
Ciampa has plenty he can offer to the Raw roster even at this stage of his career. He'd make a logical contender to Gunther's intercontinental title eventually but would be best suited alongside his DIY teammate, Johnny Gargano, for the long term.
The two were widely considered to be one of WWE's best teams in the last decade during their time together in NXT. Their constant betrayals led to several rivalries, but they should be back on the same page now that the company is starting to prioritize tag team wrestling for a change.
A DIY reunion would be an excellent get for Raw's tag team division and ensure that both are regulars on the red brand.
Gargano, in particular, has yet to get a fair shake since arriving on the red brand, but this tandem would allow him to find his footing again and get back to being the world-class competitor he built his reputation as in NXT.
Early Predictions for 2023 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cups
For the second straight year, AEW is holding two tournaments to honor the memory of the legendary Owen Hart with the winners of the men's and women's tournament walking away with their very own custom-made title belts.
Both tourneys got underway this past weekend, and based on the brackets released, Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale are the best options to go over in each one.
Starks has cooled off since winning his feud with Chris Jericho at Revolution in March. He's lost to Bullet Club Gold any time it's mattered most, but knocking off Juice Robinson in the first round before winning the whole thing would give him a sweet measure of revenge.
The women's Owen Hart Cup isn't as clear-cut. Athena has been undefeated for nearly a year and ideally shouldn't lose in a random semifinal match, but Willow Nightingale has a ton to gain from being the one to snap that streak.
Assuming she reigns supreme in the finals as well, that can build to her dethroning Athena as ROH women's world champion. Skye Blue and Athena are acceptable choices, but capturing the cup can be Nightingale's next step toward the top.
How The Street Profits Can Benefit from a Gimmick Overhaul
As one of WWE's few Triple Crown tag team champions, The Street Profits should mean infinitely more than they do right now.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been on a steady decline since WrestleMania 39 it seems. They won the men's WrestleMania Showcase match but have done nothing of note since then.
Between being bumped from the tag team Gauntlet match to then losing to Pretty Deadly in inconsequential fashion a week later, they've been booked like an enhancement level, and they're much better than that.
A breakup isn't necessarily the answer, but going in a different direction with them as a unit might be what they need to feel fresh again.
Not only would a heel turn be the most obvious option, but they could also take it to the next level by finally joining forces with Bianca Belair as a villainous trio. She's also been in the middle of a character change as of late and could benefit from having backup.
At the very least, Ford and Dawkins can work more singles matches and possibly feud with Austin Theory over the United States Championship.
Logan Paul Must Be the Red Herring of Men's MITB Match
Logan Paul was gone from WWE TV for just over two months and has already made a significant splash in his return by declaring himself for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
As perfect of a fit as he is for the contest, having him win over any of the other combatants would be a waste of the concept. The YouTuber cashing in the contract to rekindle his rivalry with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship would be interesting, but it defeats the purpose of having a full-time world champion on Raw.
In addition to adding star power, Paul's only purpose in Money in the Bank should be to act as a red herring and potentially set up his next program. LA Knight is one of WWE's hot hands right now and would make much more sense as Mr. Money in the Bank than Paul.
Regardless of who captures the contract, Paul vs. Knight could be an enticing feud for SummerSlam based on the brief interaction they had last Monday on Raw. Paul vs. Ricochet is another option given their history from January's Royal Rumble match.
The Maverick can continue proving himself in WWE, but he doesn't need to be Mr. Money in the Bank in order to do it.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.