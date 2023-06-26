Raw's Heel Problem, Logan Paul the MITB Red Herring, More WWE and AEW Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The final week of WWE programming heading into Money in the Bank 2023 should give fans a better idea of what to expect at the event and beyond, specifically when it comes to the briefcase winners and the champions they could cash in on.

Just as it appeared the field for the men's MITB ladder match was set, Logan Paul returned on Raw last Monday to throw his name into the mix. Instantly, he became the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing.

The social media sensation injects some much-needed star power into the matchup, though his role should be to serve as a red herring and nothing more. There are far better options to walk away with the contract who are ready to ascend to the next level.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins continues to ride high as the world heavyweight champion and is virtually guaranteed to leave the O2 Arena in London on Saturday with the gold still in his grasp. With Finn Bálor hardly posing a threat to the title, it's clear there's a shortage of strong heels for the titleholder to work with.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Raw's heel problem, early predictions for the men's and women's Owen Hart Cups in All Elite Wrestling, reuniting DIY, and more.