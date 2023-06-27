Big-Name College Football Programs Aiming for Bounce-Back Season in 2023

0 of 6

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Reality has a painful way of turning preseason optimism into anything from disappointment to a straight-up nightmare.

Last year, Oklahoma rapidly devolved from a conference favorite into an afterthought. Miami and Nebraska are tradition-rich schools, yet neither reached the postseason. And the list goes on.

That trifecta is among a half-dozen big-name college football teams hoping to avoid a similar letdown in 2023.

The list is subjective, although it's limited to programs that managed no more than six victories in 2022.

