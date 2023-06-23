Damian Lillard Plays Will Smith's 'Miami' on IG Live Video amid Heat Trade Rumors

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Is Damian Lillard sending a hint to the Portland Trail Blazers with a Will Smith classic?

Lillard, who has been connected with the Miami Heat as a potential trade destination, posted an Instagram Live Friday with "Miami" playing in the background.

His decision to go live during the song has intensified rumors that Lillard is "going to Miami."

Former Heat player Hassan Whiteside, who is currently signed in Puerto Rico, announced his re-signing with Miami in 2016 by playing the same song on his Snapchat story.

It could be worth noting that "You're The One That I Want" from Grease followed the Will Smith hit on Lillard's Live.

Lillard recorded arguably the best season of his 11-year NBA career in 2022-23 as he averaged a personal-best 32.2 points per game. Portland missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season anyway.

Murmurs surrounding a potential trade for the Trail Blazers star grew louder when Portland decided to hold onto the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft in order to select 19-year-old G-League guard Scoot Henderson. Lillard wants the team to acquire veteran talent, not develop young players, The Athletic's Jason Quick reported in April.

Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters following Thursday's draft that he has "zero desire" to trade Lillard.

"I would love to see Dame retire a Trail Blazer... I really hope this works out here," Cronin said.

However, Portland will work to move Lillard if he requests a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Evan Sidery). That's why Miami is reportedly hoping the Blazers star decides he wants to move to, as Will Smith put it in 1998, "the city that keeps the roof blazing."