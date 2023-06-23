Damian Lillard Rumors Addressed by Blazers GM: 'I Have Zero Desire to Trade Him'

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

While the rumors surrounding the future destination of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard continue to spiral, the team is ready to pump the breaks.

When the Trail Blazers used the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft to select Scoot Henderson on Thursday, it appeared to be a sign that the team was committing to a future without Lillard. However, general manager Joe Cronin challenged that notion, stating that the team hopes Lillard will be with Portland for his entire career.

"I would love to see Dame retire a Trail Blazer. I have zero desire to trade him. I really hope this works out here," Cronin told reporters following the draft.

Cronin continued by updating the contact he has had with both Lillard and his agent.

"Haven't talked to [Lillard] since Tuesday," Cronin said. "Been in contact with his agent, Aaron Goodwin, Wednesday, today multiple times going into the draft, just keeping him apprised of what our plans are and, hey, we're going to draft here. Trying to communicate and be upfront and make sure we're all on the same page."

Lillard notably preferred the team use the third pick in a splashy trade, which contributed to the rumors that the Henderson pick signaled a likely trade. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes also reported that the team and Lillard have not communicated since the draft, which lines up with Cronin's statement.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.3 points in 2022-23 while also averaging 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 58 games for Portland. The Trail Blazers finished 33-49 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season.

This is the key issue with Lillard, as the seven-time all-star has expressed a desire to win, and the Trail Blazers appear to be in a rebuilding mode. Still, Cronin noted that Lillard's hopes don't mean that a future in Portland is off the table.

"I think Dame badly, badly wants to win and he's probably being more vocal about that than ever, but I don't look at that as a negative," Cronin said. "I look at that as he's passionate about this, it matters deeply to him and it matters deeply to us."

Lillard is under contract through 2025-26 with a player option for 2026-27. He will make $45.6 million in 2023-24.