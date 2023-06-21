X

    Blazers' Damian Lillard: Winning NBA Championship 'Extremely Important to My Legacy'

    Adam WellsJune 21, 2023

    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite previously speaking out against the NBA's obsession with ring culture, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is aware winning a championship would redefine how his career gets viewed.

    In an interview with Michael Scott of HoopsHype, Lillard acknowledged a title is "extremely important to my legacy" in the overall NBA hierarchy:

    "A championship would mean a lot to me, but in my personal opinion, if I don't win it, it's not the end all, be all to me. I wouldn't be happy with it, but I think when you talk about other people's perception, I think it's extremely important to my legacy. It's extremely important to me, but my opinion of me not winning wouldn't be the same as others."

