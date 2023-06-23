Happy Gilmore Commits to Play Golf at Ball State; Adam Sandler 'Pulling For' Recruit

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Happy Gilmore is taking his talents to Ball State.

And no, it's not the same reject hockey player from the Happy Gilmore film that beat Shooter McGavin to win the Tour Championship and save his grandmother's house from foreclosure.

This kid is legit, though he can pull off the signature "Happy Gilmore swing," according to his Twitter bio.

Happy Gilmore, an Indiana high school student, announced Friday that he has committed to play college golf at Ball State, and he got a seal of approval from actor Adam Sandler, who played Happy Gilmore in the iconic 1996 film.

The Shooter McGavin Twitter account also couldn't help but weigh in on the announcement.

According to his website, Happy's name is really Landon Gilmore, but he has gone by Happy since he was 9.

"The nickname 'Happy' came when he won a long drive competition at a Pepsi Little Peoples tournament around the age of 9. Some heckler called him Happy and it stuck," the website says. "It quickly became his favorite movie and he worked hard to craft the 'Happy Gilmore Swing' from the movie but for fun, not in competition!"

If he's anything like Sandler's character, Ball State's Happy Gilmore can expect big things in the future. And who knows, maybe he'll eventually go head-to-head with a real-life Shooter McGavin.