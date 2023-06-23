Cowboys' Brandin Cooks Draws Rave Reviews from CeeDee Lamb, Mike McCarthy, More

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is more than just fast.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Cooks boasts other skills that build on his speed, ESPN's Todd Archer reported.

"I think he's an exceptional route-runner," McCarthy said. "He has a great understanding of routes and time clocks, and specifics of getting in and out of breaks."

Fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb credited Cooks with teaching him new tricks of the trade as the two ran routes during the Cowboys' recent minicamp.

"I'm a visual learner and I'm just watching him as he runs his routes, the way he preps, the way he practices, how he goes about his business. I love each and every part of it," Lamb said. "I mean, he's a professional to a 'T'."

Wide receiver Michael Gallup added that Cooks, who is entering his 10th NFL season, has been focused on helping his teammates ensure they will be able to enjoy similarly long careers.

"He tells everybody, 'When you are you're done with this, you're done with that, make sure you stretch. Make sure you do what you're supposed to do so you can stay in league as long as you possibly can,'" Gallup said.

The Cowboys acquired Cooks from the Houston Texans in March. Cooks has topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season six times, most recently in 2021. He'll look to get back to those numbers when catching throws from Dak Prescott in 2023.

Dallas Cowboys fans waiting to find out if Cooks can still cover 40 yards in 4.33 seconds, as he did during the 2014 NFL draft combine, shouldn't hold their breath for a re-race.

When asked by reporters who the fastest player on the team is, Cooks suggested wide receiver KaVontae Turpin or special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, per Archer.

"We not going to find out because I'm not doing any racing," Cooks said.

Fans don't need to see Cooks race to know he still has his signature speed. They can just listen to his teammates and coaches.