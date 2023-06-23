NBA Summer League 2023 Schedule Released, Features Wembanyama vs. Miller, Henderson

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The 2023 NBA Summer League schedule is out, with the first day featuring a potential showdown between Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.

The entire 76-game schedule will begin on July 7 with NBA TV and ESPN networks airing every matchup.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will take on Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on July 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The potential first meeting between the No. 1 overall pick and No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson could take place on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET when the Spurs take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

After Wembanyama stated on Wednesday he was going to play in Summer League, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich confirmed after the draft that would be the case but they haven't decided on how much the French phenom would participate.

"We're talking about what he should be doing moving forward," Popovich told reporters. "He will participate in the Summer League. To what degree, we're not sure yet."

The Hornets used the second pick in the draft to select Miller. He was one of the best players in college basketball last season, earning SEC Player of the Year honors to help Alabama win the conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Henderson might be one of the most important selections in the entire draft because of what it could mean for the future direction of the Blazers with Damian Lillard. While that will be a story that unfolds throughout the offseason, he will get the chance to show where his game is at starting on July 7 against the Houston Rockets and a potential matchup with No. 4 pick Amen Thompson.

Another notable matchup that could take place is a showdown between the Thompson twins on July 9 when the Amen and the Rockets square off against Ausar and the Detroit Pistons.

All 30 teams will play at least five games in Summer League. The "regular season" will run for eight days from July 7-14, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The semifinal games will be played on July 16, followed by the championship game on July 17.