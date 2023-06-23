Jordan Poole Rumors: Spurs 'Registered Interest' Before Warriors' Chris Paul Trade

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Poole may be a Washington Wizard, but if things went a little differently, he could have been joining No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly dealt the 2022 NBA champion to the nation's capital as part of a package for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul on Thursday. However, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the San Antonio Spurs were also contending for Poole's services.

"The Warriors did not seem to be widely shopping Poole's contract, but they were clearly open to moving him," Fischer wrote. "San Antonio registered interest in Poole, league sources told Yahoo Sports, although the Spurs never made a significant offer."

Poole had an up-and-down 2022-23 season. He averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists and played in all 82 games, all of which were career-highs. However, his efficiency dropped and a preseason altercation with Draymond Green cast a shadow over his season.

This came after he signed a four-year, $128 million extension that kicks in next week, so the cap-strapped Warriors definitely had to at least look at a trade that could free up money in the future. They got that in Paul, whose contract is not guaranteed beyond the 2023-24 season.

Given that the report states that the Warriors were not necessarily shopping Poole, it's likely the Spurs were hoping to acquire Poole in a move that was a salary dump, and the talks fell apart when the value didn't hold up.

Still, the thought of Poole suiting up for the Spurs would have fostered an interesting dynamic.

The team could have afforded him, as it currently sits under the cap, and building depth around Wembanyama could allow the team to inch toward contention earlier than anticipated.