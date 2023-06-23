X

    Orcas Attack 2 Boats Competing in World-Wide Ocean Race; No Damage Sustained

    Two Bigg's killer whales swim together as seen from a Pacific Whale Watch Association vessel on May 4, 2022, near Whidbey Island in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    One team in The Ocean Race encountered an unexpected guest around the Strait of Gibraltar on Thursday.

    According to ESPN.com, a pod of orcas rammed into Team JAJO's boat. The event's official YouTube page shared video of the incident.

    "This was a scary moment," team skipper Jelmer van Beek said. "Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team."

    Van Beek explained he and his fellow crew members tried to bring the boat to a standstill in order to not provoke the orcas further. They swam away shortly thereafter.

    This comes amid a seeming increase in the number of orca attacks, particularly off the coasts of Portugal and Spain. The Strait of Gibraltar is a body of water that separates Spain from Morocco to the south.

    The Ocean Race is a regularly occurring yacht race that spans the globe. This year's edition began in Alicante, Spain, and will conclude July 1 in Genoa, Italy.

