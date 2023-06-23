Orcas Attack 2 Boats Competing in World-Wide Ocean Race; No Damage Sustained

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

One team in The Ocean Race encountered an unexpected guest around the Strait of Gibraltar on Thursday.

According to ESPN.com, a pod of orcas rammed into Team JAJO's boat. The event's official YouTube page shared video of the incident.

"This was a scary moment," team skipper Jelmer van Beek said. "Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team."

Van Beek explained he and his fellow crew members tried to bring the boat to a standstill in order to not provoke the orcas further. They swam away shortly thereafter.

This comes amid a seeming increase in the number of orca attacks, particularly off the coasts of Portugal and Spain. The Strait of Gibraltar is a body of water that separates Spain from Morocco to the south.

The Ocean Race is a regularly occurring yacht race that spans the globe. This year's edition began in Alicante, Spain, and will conclude July 1 in Genoa, Italy.