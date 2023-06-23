Bills HC Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane Get Contract Extensions Through 2027

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Having turned the Buffalo Bills into one of the best teams in the NFL, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have been rewarded with long-term contract extensions.

The team announced on Friday both Beane and McDermott have signed new deals that tie them to the organization through the 2027 season.

"Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man," Bills owner Terry Pegula said of his head coach. "I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you're determined, you love what you're doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn't do."

Beane and McDermott were both hired in 2017 after previously working together with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott was Carolina's defensive coordinator for six seasons from 2011 to '16. Beane worked in the Panthers' front office from 1998 to 2016.

After leading the Bills to playoff appearances in two of his first three seasons, McDermott signed a six-year extension in August 2020 that ran through 2025.

Beane's most recent extension was a four-year deal signed in December 2020 that also ran through the 2025 season.

Tre'Davious White, Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and Gabriel Davis are among the notable players drafted by Buffalo with Beane as general manager. He also executed the trade for Stefon Diggs in March 2020 and signed Von Miller as a free agent last offseason.

Since the start of the 2020 campaign, the Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL. They have won three consecutive AFC East titles and own a 37-12 record during that span.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a better record than the Bills over the past three seasons (40-10). The Bills have won at least one playoff game since 2020, including an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

McDermott ranks third in franchise history with 62 wins and is second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Marv Levy in playoff victories (four).