Report: Commanders Sale 'Poised' For Approval From NFL Finance Committee

The sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris is moving closer to becoming official.

Per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the NFL finance committee is "poised to recommend" approval of the $6.05 billion deal that could lead to it being ratified as soon as July 20 at a meeting of all team owners.

"Everything is on track," one person familiar with deliberations over the sale process told Maske and Jhabvala. "The team and the league and the Harris group all want to get this done. I don't see any real problems there. … There's every reason to believe it should get done by then."

