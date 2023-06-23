Melvin Gordon: Russell Wilson Can Have MVP Year with Broncos' 'MVP Coach' Sean Payton

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III is very optimistic about Russell Wilson's ability to rebound in 2023 with Sean Payton taking over as head coach.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon said definitively that Wilson has an MVP season in him because "he has an MVP coach."

Payton's arrival in Denver has led to a renewed sense of optimism after a brutal 2022 season for the team.

Wilson and previous head coach Nathaniel Hackett never found a rhythm together. The nine-time Pro Bowler had his worst season in the NFL with 3,524 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 60.5 completion percentage.

Hackett was fired on Dec. 26, one day after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped Denver's record to 4-11. The Broncos finished last in the AFC West for the third consecutive year and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

The front office has taken significant steps this offseason to help Wilson get back to playing at the level he showed throughout his 10-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to Payton's hiring, the Broncos put an emphasis on upgrading their offensive line by signing Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers in free agency.

Payton has a long track record of success from his 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He had winning seasons 10 times during that span, including a 9-8 record in 2021 with Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book all starting at least one game at quarterback.