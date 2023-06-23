College World Series 2023: Thursday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/John Peterson

The stage for the Men's College World Series final is set.

After one of the best pitchers' duels in tournament history ended with a walk-off homer in extra innings, LSU triumphed over Wake Forest 2-0 Thursday to win the NCAA MCWS Bracket 2.

The Tigers will now prepare to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday in Game 1 of the best-of-three final round.

Here's a look at how LSU and Wake Forest made history during Thursday's semifinal contest.

Find the complete MCWS bracket on the NCAA website.

Thursday's game didn't start out as Wake Forest vs. LSU. It began as Rhett Lowder vs. Paul Skenes.

On the mound for Wake Forest, Lowder allowed zero runs and three hits through seven innings. He walked two batters and struck out six to make Demon Deacons history with his 141st strikeout of the season.

LSU's Skenes answered with zero runs and two hits through eight frames, with nine strikeouts and one walk.

After entering the game with just four days of rest, Skenes had his 203rd strikeout of the season, marking the most even thrown in a single season by an SEC pitcher.

Wake Forest came within inches of the game's first run in the top of the eighth inning. With Justin Johnson on third, Marek Houston attempted a safety squeeze.

First baseman Tre' Morgan charged down the line, grabbed the ball and threw it hard to catcher Alex Milazzo, who tagged Johnson out just as he slid home to save the Tigers' season.

It all came down to the bullpens as the game headed into the ninth frame still deadlocked at 0-0.

As the game stretched into extra innings, Dylan Crews opened the bottom of the 11th with a single.

That's when Tommy White came in clutch by smashing a walk-off two-run home run.

LSU will now face Florida on just two days of rest for its ace pitcher, making the relatively rested Gators a brutal test for the Tigers when Game 1 of the final round begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.