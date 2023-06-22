Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Don't You Ever Disrespect Pat Mahomes

Handout/Kansas City Chiefs via Getty Images

The offseason beef between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs just keeps on getting tastier.

The newest chapter of the NFL's biggest current rivalry continued as Chiefs' superstar tight end Travis Kelce responded to Ja'Marr Chase's now-infamous "Pat who?" dig from June 14, obviously directed at Patrick Mahomes.

Chase gave that response when asked about who the best player in the league is. His first answer was Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow, who gave Patrick Mahomes as his own respective answer.

Burrow, one of the elite signal callers in own his right, said he doesn't "think there's any argument right now."

Burrow's star receiver seemed to take a bit of an exception.

And now, Kelce is getting in on the action.

During the most-recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce spoke up in defense of his superstar signal caller while also giving Chase credit for the confidence.

"I thought it was a little bold," Kelce said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. "[Mahomes is] a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say 'Pat who' is like. . ."

"It is what it is, dog," he added later. "Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s--t, talk your s--t, pimp. Just better back it up."

Mahomes also had a pretty good response of his own to Chase. Following the Chiefs' ring ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl MVP showed off his hardware with the caption 'That's Who,' on a Twitter post.

The Chiefs and Bengals have faced off in each of the last two AFC Championship games and split the series with Kanas City winning the most recent matchup in January, going on to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The two squads will see each other once more in the regular season as they are set to meet Dec. 31.