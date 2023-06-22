Bronny James to Wear No. 6 Jersey at USC; Same Number as Lakers' LeBron

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James will honor his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, while playing college basketball at USC.

The Trojans revealed Thursday that James intends to wear No. 6 in 2023-24. LeBron has worn Nos. 23 and 6 during his NBA career and currently wears No. 6 with the Purple and Gold.

Bronny, a five-star prospect in the class of 2023, committed to USC last month after also receiving offers from Ohio State and Memphis.

The 18-year-old is ranked the 22nd-best prospect and the fifth-best combo guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He's widely expected to play one season at USC before making the jump to the NBA.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected James to be selected 10th overall in the 2024 draft, though a standout season with the Trojans could alter his projection.