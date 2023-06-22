X

    Bronny James to Wear No. 6 Jersey at USC; Same Number as Lakers' LeBron

    Erin WalshJune 22, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald's All American Boys West is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Bronny James will honor his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, while playing college basketball at USC.

    The Trojans revealed Thursday that James intends to wear No. 6 in 2023-24. LeBron has worn Nos. 23 and 6 during his NBA career and currently wears No. 6 with the Purple and Gold.

    USC Men's Basketball @USC_Hoops

    FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/FJdHXRCg9T">pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T</a>

    Bronny, a five-star prospect in the class of 2023, committed to USC last month after also receiving offers from Ohio State and Memphis.

    The 18-year-old is ranked the 22nd-best prospect and the fifth-best combo guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He's widely expected to play one season at USC before making the jump to the NBA.

    ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected James to be selected 10th overall in the 2024 draft, though a standout season with the Trojans could alter his projection.

    Bronny James to Wear No. 6 Jersey at USC; Same Number as Lakers' LeBron
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon