Jets Will Give Aaron Rodgers 'Freedom' to Run Offense, Nathaniel Hackett Says

While Aaron Rodgers was still months away from officially becoming a New York Jet, it's unlikely the team hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett by accident in January.

Hackett worked with Rodgers during his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, and he says he hopes the future Hall of Famer returns to form now that they've been reunited in New York.

"I think there's going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went," Hackett told Peter Schrager on The Season podcast (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook).

"We're just going to continue that because you've got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it. So, [we're] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kind of stuff and put us in the best position possible."

Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021 before taking the Denver Broncos' head-coaching position. The Broncos fired Hackett after he posted a 4-11 record in 15 games, drawing the ire of the Denver fanbase for his in-game decision making and the regression of quarterback Russell Wilson.

While Wilson clearly struggled to find a rhythm with Hackett calling plays, the Rodgers-Hackett duo is a proven commodity. Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards and 111 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions during his three years with Hackett as his offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old tossed 12 picks last season alone.

"I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he's ever played in his career," Hackett told Schrager. "That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish."

Rodgers arrives in New York with massive expectations, as the Jets are viewed as a potential Super Bowl contender. DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Jets as +1800 favorites to win the Super Bowl, the seventh-best odds of any team.

The Jets boast a stellar defense and a promising collection of talent on the offensive side of the ball, highlighted by potential breakout star Garrett Wilson on the outside. New York has also added a number of Rodgers favorites in free agency, including wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.