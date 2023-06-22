X

    LSU CFB, MCBB Teams Get 3 Years Probation After FBI Probe; Wade Suspended 10 Games

    Adam WellsJune 22, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - MARCH 11: LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade looks at the action unhappily during the SEC Tournament between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razrbacks on Thursday, March 11, 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    LSU's football and men's basketball teams received three years of probation in a ruling from the NCAA stemming from the FBI's investigation into widespread corruption across college athletics.

    Per the official ruling (h/t CBS Sports' Will Backus), the football program received a Level I violation, a Level II violation and a Level III violation and given a backdated three-year probation that will end on Sept. 21.

    Former LSU head basketball coach Will Wade has received a 10-game suspension, as well as a two-year show-cause penalty effective from June 22, 2023, to June 21, 2025, that includes certain recruiting restrictions:

    Wade has his suspension doubled from five to 10 games, plus recruiting restrictions. <a href="https://t.co/yzSNVRZAHl">pic.twitter.com/yzSNVRZAHl</a>


