LSU CFB, MCBB Teams Get 3 Years Probation After FBI Probe; Wade Suspended 10 Games

LSU's football and men's basketball teams received three years of probation in a ruling from the NCAA stemming from the FBI's investigation into widespread corruption across college athletics.

Per the official ruling (h/t CBS Sports' Will Backus), the football program received a Level I violation, a Level II violation and a Level III violation and given a backdated three-year probation that will end on Sept. 21.

Former LSU head basketball coach Will Wade has received a 10-game suspension, as well as a two-year show-cause penalty effective from June 22, 2023, to June 21, 2025, that includes certain recruiting restrictions:





