Kareem Hunt 'Not Frustrated at All' over Quiet FA Market: 'I'm Just Being Patient'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

One month away from the start of training camps across the NFL, Kareem Hunt isn't concerned that he's gone unsigned this late into the offseason.

Speaking to reporters at his football camp in Ohio, Hunt explained he's "not frustrated at all" and "just being patient" as he waits to find a team.

"It's going to work itself out," the 27-year-old running back said. "Right now I'm just here to enjoy time with my family and show these kids a good time at this football camp. I know it's all going to work out at the end of the day."

Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, sharing a workload with Nick Chubb. He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs as a third-round draft pick in 2017.

The Toledo alum led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie. He was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30, 2018, after TMZ Sports released surveillance footage of Hunt in a physical altercation in which he was seen shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel in Cleveland.

In the Chiefs' announcement, they said they were made aware of an incident involving Hunt earlier in the year and he "was not truthful" when asked about it by several members of team management during their internal investigation into the situation.

The Browns signed Hunt in February 2019. He was suspended without pay for the first eight games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from the altercation with the woman and a second incident in which he allegedly punched a man at an Ohio resort in June 2018.

Hunt was never charged for the hotel incident because the woman didn't cooperate with the city prosecutor.

In her June 18 mailbag column for Cleveland.com, Mary Kay Cabot ruled out a reunion between Hunt and the Browns.

"I do think the Browns will add another running back before the season, but it won't be a big-name back such as a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they won't re-sign Kareem Hunt," she wrote.

The market has been quiet for Hunt so far this offseason, though CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported last week the Washington Commanders have "quietly been making some preliminary inquiries" into the former Pro Bowler.

Hunt appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last season. He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt on 123 carries.