1 Hole Every NHL Team Can Fill In 2023 Free Agency

Carolina Hurricanes: Strengthen the defense

The Hurricanes can spend a lot of money this summer. They've got nearly $25 million in cap space ahead of re-signing their RFAs and after falling short of making the Stanley Cup Final, they've got areas that could use a boost. They have one of the best top-fours on defense, but it's a group that lacks depth. Carolina could use a physical presence on their blue line to go along with Jalen Chatfield. They're great at making games miserable for opponents by cutting down on their shots and opportunities, but making it a painful night for opposing teams would give them an edge they lacked in the playoffs. Radko Gudas in Carolina would drive everyone batty, as would Connor Clifton or Niko Mikkola.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Sign a scorer

What don't the Blue Jackets need? They need more scoring talent up front, they helped their defense by adding Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov in trades and more cap space to be able to address these needs would go a long way. But it all starts with a single step, and one thing they can do in free agency to get things started is find more goals. Unfortunately, the big scorers in free agency are restricted, but taking aim at guys like J.T. Compher (his 52 points would've tied him for second on Columbus with Patrik Laine) or Michael Bunting whose 23 goals would've been second most on the Jackets. These aren't earth-shattering moves, we know, but Columbus has a big hole to climb out of. It'll take equal amounts of good luck and adding the right people to make a mark next season.

New Jersey Devils: Bring back Tomas Tatar

The Devils have a lot of business to take care of this summer. They've re-signed Jesper Bratt and they're working on getting Timo Meier re-signed as well. They have a handful of their own UFAs that will surely draw interest elsewhere if they get to market: Erik Haula, Tomas Tatar and Miles Wood. Tatar and Haula were both outstanding in their roles with the Devils, but it's Tatar they should absolutely bring back. At 32, Tatar has become an outstanding defensive forward (check his fancy stats with and without different teammates) and he still has the offensive touch that established him in the NHL (20 goals, 48 points last season). He's sneakily invaluable to their success and if he slips away elsewhere, it would be difficult to replace what he does.

New York Islanders: Re-sign Pierre Engvall

The Islanders' offense wasn't exactly one that popped off last season. They play intense hockey and love to frustrate opponents with their full-ice forecheck and physical play. That puts pressure on the offense to help make games more breathable. Having a player that can be productive on offense and provide the physical presence that helps make the Isles go is a huge bonus. That's what Pierre Engvall did for them when he was acquired from Toronto. Despite the small sample size of 18 games, Engvall had the best offensive production of his career on Long Island. The Isles style leans right into everything Engvall provides and re-signing him would, ideally, help show that through.

New York Rangers: Re-sign Patrick Kane

The Rangers went all out last season to try and bolster their offense when they added Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. While Tarasenko was fine, Kane showed flashes of what he used to do so often in his career during the playoffs. Of course, he was doing all of that on a bad hip that he's gotten surgery on that will keep him out of action for 4-6 months. What that means is that teams don't necessarily need to rush to sign him on July 1 since he'll be on long-term injured reserve and won't count against the cap while he's out. Considering Kane essentially got to choose to go to the Rangers last season, there's not much reason to believe he wouldn't want to return. The Blueshirts are in a tricky spot regarding the salary cap, but Kane certainly won't command the huge salary he had on his previous contract. A healthy and revitalized Kane could be the kind of thing that helps push the Rangers deeper into the playoffs.

Philadelphia Flyers: Defense help

New Flyers GM Danny Brière has a mountain of issues to deal with in trying to right the Flyers, but maintaining a cool head and not trying to chase the dragon by giving one or two of the bigger names available juicy contracts would be prudent. They will have help coming thanks to injury recovery when it comes to forwards. They'll ideally get Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson back, but a little help on defense would be wise. Guys like Scott Mayfield (if the Islanders don't re-sign him) or Ryan Graves would be steady additions. They're not flashy names, but now is not the time for that in Philly. The situation is tough with John Tortorella, and he's gotten them to be an improved defensive team, but they lack depth in a big way.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Get Ivan Barbashev

Things were shambles for the Penguins last season and despite that, they still just barely missed the playoffs. They've got some glaring issues now with Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza fresh in from Toronto to run things. The goaltending is shaky, the roster is old and their depth is non-existent. What they need most is a spark plug at forward and Ivan Barbashev showed throughout Vegas' Stanley Cup run he's got that kind of jam. The Pens are sticking with their future Hall-of-Fame veterans so they've got to do what they can to keep the dream of one more Cup run alive. Barbashev is the exact kind of player past Pens teams have had great success with. Pittsburgh needs a lot of help, but an addition like this would be a good nod to the fans that they're committed.

Washington Capitals: Bring back Dmitry Orlov

The Capitals had their worst season since 2006 and injuries were a big reason why they struggled. Teams can't fix injuries in free agency, but they can bring back players they traded at the deadline. Coincidentally, Dmitry Orlov is exactly the right guy the Capitals could use to straighten up their defense the way it's supposed to be. They made a great deal with Boston to send Orlov there and now that he's an unrestricted free agent and he loved playing in Washington, it makes too much sense not to do it. That he'd be back there with a healthy John Carlson, Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin, whom they got from Toronto in a separate deal, it would make the Caps' defense mobile and dangerous on the attack. It's the right move to make.