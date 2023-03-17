Updated 2023 NHL Free Agency Big Board Rankings

0 of 16

For the first time since 2019, the NHL's annual free-agent market will open July 1 at noon ET.

On Dec. 23, we published our way-too-early rankings of the top players for the 2023 NHL free-agent market. With the annual trade deadline recently passed, it's time to revisit our listing.

Several notable players are no longer available after signing contract extensions. They include Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, New York Islanders center Bo Horvat, Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko.

Nevertheless, a number of noteworthy stars remain unsigned. They include New York Rangers winger Patrick Kane, Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O'Reilly and Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

The following is our revised look at this summer's top-15 unrestricted free agents. We've included a brief honorable mention list. Our assessment of each player is based on their previous and current performances.