Updated 2023 NHL Free Agency Big Board Rankings

Updated 2023 NHL Free Agency Big Board RankingsMarch 17, 2023
For the first time since 2019, the NHL's annual free-agent market will open July 1 at noon ET.
On Dec. 23, we published our way-too-early rankings of the top players for the 2023 NHL free-agent market. With the annual trade deadline recently passed, it's time to revisit our listing.
Several notable players are no longer available after signing contract extensions. They include Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, New York Islanders center Bo Horvat, Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko.
Nevertheless, a number of noteworthy stars remain unsigned. They include New York Rangers winger Patrick Kane, Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O'Reilly and Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
The following is our revised look at this summer's top-15 unrestricted free agents. We've included a brief honorable mention list. Our assessment of each player is based on their previous and current performances.
Honorable Mention
Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes: Gostisbehere is a proven puck-moving rearguard who recently reached the 35-point plateau for the sixth time in his nine-season NHL career. Clubs looking for offense from the blue line could turn to the 29-year-old "Ghost Bear."
Ryan Graves, New Jersey Devils: A big shutdown defenseman who can also chip in offensively, the 6'5", 220-pound Graves is among this season's plus/minus leaders with plus-28. The 27-year-old should draw attention from clubs seeking more defensive stability on their blue line.
Max Pacioretty, Carolina Hurricanes: A six-time 30-plus goal scorer, Pacioretty has been twice sidelined this season by a torn Achilles. It could create uncertainty regarding the 34-year-old left winger's future. He could still generate some interest if fully recovered by July 1.
Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils: The 28-year-old Severson spent most of his previous eight seasons as a top-four, puck-moving defenseman. However, he tumbled down the Devils' depth chart this year. That could affect his value in this summer's free-agent market.
James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers: A seven-time 20-plus goal scorer, the 6'3", 208-pound left winger has managed just nine goals and 24 points in 46 games this year. At 33, van Riemsdyk's best seasons are behind him. Still, he could garner some interest from clubs seeking an experienced, affordable middle-six forward.
15. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
The past three seasons have been difficult for Chicago's Jonathan Toews. The 34-year-old center missed the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season because of chronic immune response syndrome. Then 2021-22 saw him tally a career-low 37 points through a full season.
This year, he's been sidelined since Jan. 28 because of long-COVID symptoms.
Toews is among the greatest players in Chicago history. He captained the team to three Stanley Cups, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009-10 and the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2012-13. He's earned his spot on this list, but his recent illnesses raise concerns over whether he'll continue his career.
Completing an eight-year, $84 million contract, Toews wouldn't get anything that lucrative even if he were healthy. He's given no indication if he intends to continue playing, either. If he does, it's uncertain if it'll be with a rebuilding club in Chicago or a playoff contender.
He'll turn 35 on April 29, making him eligible to sign a one-year, bonus-laden contract for next season. That type of deal would make him enticing to contenders interested in his leadership and two-way skills but who are leery about investing too much for too long in an aging star.
14. Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild
Once upon a time, when he tallied a career-high 50 points in 82 games in 2017-18, Matt Dumba was an indispensable member of the Minnesota Wild's defense corps. That performance earned him a five-year contract with an average annual salary of $6 million.
Fast-forward to 2022-23 and the 28-year-old is enduring the worst season of his career during the final campaign of his pact. On March 6, The Athletic's Joe Smith and Michael Russo indicated the blueliner was the subject of trade rumors "for years." However, he was relieved to still be with the Wild following the March 3 trade deadline.
Smith and Russo noted Dumba's performance has gotten better of late, that he remains popular among his teammates and still logs more five-on-five minutes than anyone else on the team. However, he must continue improving if he hopes to boost his unrestricted free-agent stock this summer.
As Smith and Russo noted, Dumba knows his days are numbered in Minnesota. He'll need a strong performance down the stretch and into the playoffs to land at least a short-term deal close to his current cap hit.
13. Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins
With their playoff hopes fading, the Detroit Red Wings traded Tyler Bertuzzi on March 2 to the Boston Bruins for two draft picks. After toiling with the rebuilding Red Wings for six-plus seasons, the 28-year-old left winger will finally get his first taste of NHL playoff action.
Bertuzzi is completing a two-year contract, which carries an average annual value of $4.8 million. After years of short-term deals, his UFA eligibility gives him a perfect opportunity to sign a lucrative long-term pact.
On March 2, Detroit Hockey Now's Bob Duff listed Bertuzzi's age and injury history as reasons the Red Wings would've considered him risky to re-sign. However, he also acknowledged Bertuzzi's physical style of play and goal-scoring ability made him attractive to the Bruins.
Boston's limited cap space for 2023-24 makes it unlikely the team can afford to retain Bertuzzi after this season. A healthy, productive performance with the Bruins could bolster his free-agent stock to land him a five-year deal worth over $6 million annually.
12. Max Domi, Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are the well-traveled Max Domi's sixth NHL team since 2017-18. However, this season has been among his best and could help him land a long-term contract with another club this summer.
Signed to a one-year, $3 million pact last offseason by the Chicago Blackhawks, Domi was their leading scorer with 49 points in 60 games when he was shipped to the Dallas Stars before the trade deadline.
A versatile forward who can play center or left wing, the 28-year-old has three points in six games with the Stars while skating on their second line. With 52 points in 66 games this season split between Chicago and Dallas, he's matched his second-highest career points totals.
This season has provided Domi an opportunity to prove he can shine with one of the worst teams in the league as well as with one of the best. A solid effort over the remainder of this year will only improve his chances of finding a more permanent NHL home.
11. John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild
Failing to find a well-paying long-term contract in last summer's free-agent market, John Klingberg bet on himself and signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Anaheim Ducks.
Things didn't go as well as the 30-year-old may have hoped with the rebuilding franchise. A six-time 40-plus-point blueliner, he managed only 24 points in 50 games with the Ducks before they shipped him to the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline.
Klingberg seems to have rediscovered some of his offensive touch with the more talented Wild, scoring a goal and collecting three assists in his first six games. He's provided a welcome boost of puck-moving skill and experience to their blue line.
Should that improvement continue for the remainder of the season, Klingberg could have boosted his chances of getting a richer, long-term contract this summer. However, it won't come from the cap-strapped Wild. They have $72 million invested in 13 players next season, with $14.7 million tied up in buyouts for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.
10. Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins
The starting goaltender of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry is completing a three-year contract with an average annual salary of $3.5 million. Whether he gets an extension from the Penguins or turns to this summer's unrestricted free-agent market remains to be seen.
Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Jarry since taking over the starter's role after Matt Murray was traded to the Ottawa Senators in October 2020. A solid 2021-22 campaign (34 wins, 2.42 goals-against average, .919 save percentage) is sandwiched between two erratic seasons in which his GAA was 2.75 or higher while his save percentage hovered around 9.10.
Jarry's recent play has drawn growing media criticism as the Penguins cling to an Eastern Conference wild-card berth. Pittsburgh Hockey Now's Dave Molinari, The Athletic's Josh Yohe and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Seth Rorabaugh expressed concern after he was pulled from a 6-4 loss to the lowly Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
An improved effort over the rest of the season and into the playoffs could improve Jarry's odds of a new deal with Pittsburgh. Nevertheless, his consistency issues could hurt his chances of landing a lucrative long-term contract with the Penguins or another club via free agency.
9. Dmitry Orlov, Boston Bruins
After spending 11 seasons with the Washington Capitals, defenseman Dmitry Orlov was traded along with Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins on Feb. 23 as part of a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Wild.
Viewed as a defensive blueliner who could chip in offensively, the 31-year-old Orlov has demonstrated a scoring flair with his new club. In nine games with the Bruins, he has three goals and 11 points to add to the 19 points in 43 games he had with the Capitals.
Orlov is completing a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.1 million. His improved offensive game with the Bruins could bolster his value in this summer's free-agent market. It's unlikely Boston can afford to re-sign him, having already invested big money in defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.
Last week, the Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont reported Orlov sought a six- to eight-year extension with the Capitals. Given his age, it's doubtful he'll get more than five years on the open market. He could see a pay bump to $6 million annually, especially if he plays well down the stretch.
8. Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes
Since his sophomore season in 2014-15, Frederik Andersen has played the third-most games (442), faced the fourth-most shots against (13,018) and made the fourth-most saves (11,912) among starting goaltenders. He has a respectable 2.60 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage during that period.
In 2021, Andersen signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes worth an average annual value of $4.5 million. He was coming off a five-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $5 million annually.
Andersen rose to the challenge last season with a record of 35 wins, 14 losses and three overtime losses and a career-best 2.17 goals-against average along with a .922 save percentage and four shutouts. However, his season was cut short last April by a lower-body injury. He was sidelined again this season for 29 games.
The 33-year-old Anderson's age and recent injury history could affect his free-agent value. He and backup Antti Raanta are both impending
UFAs, and the promising Pyotr Kochetkov is likely to make the
Hurricanes on a full-time basis next season. Andersen or Raanta could be
the odd man out in their goaltending plans.
7. Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs
After tallying 10 goals and 13 points in 21 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, Michael Bunting signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It turned into a great bargain move by the Leafs.
He finished sixth among their scorers in 2021-22 with a career-best 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games. This season, he's fifth with 20 goals and 43 points in 67 games.
That dip in Bunting's point total from last season could be a little concerning, but it's offset by the fact that he's on pace to exceed his career-best goal total. He's flourished with the Leafs and is in line for a substantial pay raise on a long-term deal.
The cap-strapped Leafs, however, might not be able to afford him with just $9 million in space and 14 players under contract for 2023-24. He shouldn't have much difficulty finding clubs interested in a pesky winger with a good scoring touch.
6. Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning
Since winning the first of their back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been steadily losing talent to free agency due to their salary-cap limitations. Among the departed are Carter Verhaeghe, Blake Coleman, Kevin Shattenkirk, David Savard, Luke Schenn and Jan Rutta. Barclay Goodrow's signing rights were traded in 2021 to the New York Rangers.
Alex Killorn could be next. He's in the final season of a seven-year contract, which carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million. With just $2.4 million in projected cap space and 15 roster players under contract, the Lightning can get $6.9 million in additional wiggle room with Brent Seabrook on long-term injury reserve, but that might not be enough to re-sign Killorn.
A versatile, consistent two-way forward who can skate on either wing, Killorn has tallied 20-plus goals three times and reached at least 40 points seven times, including 21 goals and 52 points in 68 games this season. He played a key role in the Lightning winning those consecutive Cups and reaching the Final in 2022.
Killorn is 33 and has played 791 regular-season games along with 134 playoff contests in his 11 NHL seasons. Still, he could draw plenty of interest among playoff contenders seeking a veteran with his skills and postseason experience. At his age, he might have to accept a three-year contract with an annual cap hit close to his current one.
5. David Krejci, Boston Bruins
Returning to the Boston Bruins on a one-year, bonus-laden deal after spending last season in his native Czechia, David Krejci quickly picked up where he left off. Skating alongside countryman David Pastrnak on the second line, the 36-year-old center sits third among Bruins scorers with 52 points in 61 games.
Krejci's return provided the Bruins with much-needed depth and stability at center that was missing last season. He's been a key factor in the club's dominance in the standings.
This season might be Krejci's last in the NHL. He could return to Czechia to complete his playing career if the Bruins cap their impressive regular season with a Stanley Cup. He's expressed no interest in playing with another NHL club after spending 16 seasons in Boston.
However, we can't rule out the possibility of Krejci returning with the Bruins. Given their salary-cap constraints, it would likely be another one-year deal similar to this season's with a low base salary of $1 million and another $2 million in performance bonuses.
4. Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers
Vladimir Tarasenko spent nearly all of his 11 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues. However, he was dealt to the New York Rangers on Feb. 9. The 31-year-old right winger is in the final season of an eight-year contract that carries an annual salary-cap hit of $7.5 million.
Tarasanko's been among the NHL's most consistent right wing scorers since his breakout performance in 2014-15, sitting fourth with 237 total goals. He's tallied 30-plus goals and 66 or more points six times, overcoming shoulder injuries that limited him to 34 games in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
This season's been difficult for Tarasenko as he missed 10 games with an injured hand in January. He has just 14 goals and 39 points in 54 games, with four goals and 10 points in 16 games with the Rangers.
Given the Rangers' limited cap space for next season and the fact that they have several younger players to re-sign, they're unlikely to retainTarasenko. His scoring history should help him land a four- or five-year contract on the open market this summer. However, he'll need a solid postseason performance if he hopes to garner a salary similar to his current one.
3. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
The ageless wonder who is Patrice Bergeron remains among the NHL's elite two-way centers. The 37-year-old Boston Bruins captain continues to center his club's top line, sitting fourth among his teammates with 49 points in 65 games. It wouldn't be a shock if he's once again a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
Bergeron inked a one-year contract last August with $1.5 million in base salary and $3.5 million in performance and signing bonuses. Don't expect him to consider signing with another NHL club after this season. He stated last year that his preference is to retire as a Bruin.
It's possible Bergeron retires following this season, especially if it ends with him hoisting the Stanley Cup. But given how well he's playing and Boston's dominance, we can't rule out one more season on another bonus-laden deal for one of the greatest players in Bruins history.
The Bruins have a projected $10.6 million in cap space for 2023-24 with 13 roster players under contract. They could squeeze Bergeron within their limited payroll if he wants to return on another cost-effective contract, though it could mean shedding another salary to make the dollars fit.
2. Ryan O'Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs
After nearly five seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Ryan O'Reilly was shipped to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17 in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Wild. The 32-year-old center is in the final season of a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7.5 million.
O'Reilly's best season was in 2018-19 when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy in leading the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup. He also took home the Frank J. Selke Trophy that season. The Leafs acquired him with the hope that his two-way skills and championship history can help them win their first Cup since 1967.
Helping the Leafs win the Cup would also help O'Reilly turn around what's been an otherwise forgettable season. He missed 14 games earlier this year with a broken foot and has been sidelined since March 4 with a broken finger. A consistent 50-plus-point performer, O'Reilly has been limited by his injuries to 24 points in 48 games.
With just $9.1 million in projected cap space for 2023-24 and 14 roster players under contract, the Leafs likely won't be able to re-sign O'Reilly. A strong effort in the 2023 playoffs could show suitors in this summer's free-agent market that he's still an elite two-way center. He could seek a four- or five-year contract with an average annual value of $7 million.
1. Patrick Kane, New York Rangers
After 15-plus seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane was acquired Feb. 28 by the New York Rangers in a three-team trade involving the Arizona Coyotes. The move provides the 34-year-old winger the opportunity to not only win another Stanley Cup but also to bolster his stock in the unrestricted free-agent market.
Kane has a winning pedigree with three Stanley Cups on his resume. He's also taken home the Calder Memorial Trophy, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. However, he's managed 50 points in 60 games this season amid concern over a nagging hip injury.
Coming off an eight-year, $84 million contract, Kane won't get another lucrative deal like that at this stage in his career. His stint with the Rangers will likely be short-lived too. They have $16.8 million in projected cap space with 13 roster players under contract and youngsters such as K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil to re-sign.
A solid performance with the Rangers down the stretch and in the playoffs should help Kane land with another playoff contender this summer. He could get a three-year contract worth around $6.5 million annually.
Stats (as of March 15, 2023) via NHL.com. Salary information via Cap Friendly. Additional info via Hockey-Reference.com.