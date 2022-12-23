Way-Too-Early Rankings of Top Players for 2023 NHL Free Agency

0 of 15

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though the 2023 NHL free-agency signing period is still months away with more than half of the 2022-23 season (and all of the Stanley Cup Playoffs) remaining, it is still not too early to take a look ahead to the potential class of available players.

It is a very top-heavy group of forwards, led by Boston Bruins winger David Pastrňák.

Here we are going to take a look at him and the rest of the top 15 potential free agents this summer.

When ranking players, we are taking into account a couple of things:

How likely is each player to be worth the next contract they receive? So for example, an older player who is still a top player and might only get a one- or two-year deal (example: Joe Pavelski) might get a lift over a younger player whose contract might be longer-term and riskier (Andrei Kuzmenko). Long-term production and how likely a player is to continue duplicating what they are currently producing. That will put players like David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and Bo Horvat closer to the top.

Yes, some of these players will ultimately re-sign with their current teams, but it is still worth seeing whose stock has dropped a little and whose is rising.

We are working in reverse order, counting down from 15 to the top spot. Here is who makes the cut so far.