NHL Expects Coyotes to Play at Arizona State's Mullett Arena for 2023-24 Season

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes intend to continue playing at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena during the 2023-24 season after plans to build a new rink in Tempe were rejected by voters on Tuesday, team president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

"I don't envision a scenario in which the Coyotes are not playing in Mullett Arena next season," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

