Patrick Kane Has Surgery on Hip Injury; Rangers Free Agent Out 4-6 Months

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Patrick Kane will be recovering for an expected four to six months after he underwent hip resurfacing surgery Thursday, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

That timeline means Kane could be ready to play at the start of the 2023-24 season. Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, said the 34-year-old "wants to play for a long time," Friedman reported.

Kane, an impending unrestricted free agent, was traded to the New York Rangers in February on the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

