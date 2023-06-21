College World Series 2023: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Bracket Results

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Both berths in the College World Series championship series were up for grabs on Wednesday, with Florida facing TCU in the Bracket 1 final and Wake Forest taking on LSU in the other.

Wins by Florida and Wake Forest would send them automatically to the championship series. Wins from TCU and LSU would set up winner-take-all showdowns in both brackets on Thursday.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and highlights.

Florida def. TCU, 3-2

The Florida Gators are one step closer to their second national championship in baseball.

Cade Kurland's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning was the difference in Florida's 3-2 victory over TCU on Wednesday.

Josh Rivera added a two-run blast in the top of the first to open the scoring, while Jac Caglianone, Ryan Slater, Cade Fisher and Brandon Neely combined to give up just six hits and two runs while striking out eight.

Michael Robertson's amazing catch in the bottom of the ninth closed the door, and highlighted some game-chancing defensive plays by the Gators:

TCU starter Kole Klecker went five innings, giving up six hits and two runs, while Ben Abeldt (3.0 IP, three hits, one run, five strikeouts) took the loss.

TCU erased its early deficit on Brayden Taylor's RBI single in the bottom of the first and Anthony Silva's RBI ground-rule double in the bottom of the eighth.

But that simply set the stage for the heroics of Kurland and Robertson. Florida now awaits the winner of Wake Forest vs. LSU in the championship round.