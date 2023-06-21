Cowboys' Dak Prescott Wants Legacy to Be 'A Man My Mom Would Be Proud of'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The 2023 season will be a big one for Dak Prescott's legacy.

When asked Wednesday what he wants his legacy to be as a player and a person, the two-time Pro Bowler told reporters that he just wants to be remembered as "a man my mom would be proud of."

Prescott has spent his entire career with the Cowboys after being selected by the franchise in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Mississippi State.

However, the 29-year-old hasn't been able to get Dallas over the hump in the postseason despite winning three NFC East titles. The Cowboys haven't made it past the NFC Divisional Round during Prescott's tenure, and the franchise will need to make a deep run in 2023 to help cement his legacy with the franchise.

Prescott and the Cowboys will open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.