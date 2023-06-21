Josh Allen Says Facing Aaron Rodgers, Jets Twice a Year Will Be a 'Battle' for Bills

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are going to face a bit more competition for the AFC East crown in 2023 following the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Allen is looking forward to that competition, though, telling The Ringer's Kevin Clark (h/t NFL.com's Eric Edholm) that he's excited to face Rodgers at least twice a season.

"I've just been such a fan of his since I was a little kid," Allen said of Rodgers. "Having his jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He's such a special player. I think he's the most gifted thrower of the football all time. Going up against him twice a year, it's going to be a battle."

Allen won't have to wait too long to face Rodgers, either, as the Bills and Jets are slated to open the season with a Week 1 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11.

Even with the addition of Rodgers to the AFC East, the Bills are still favored to win the division with +120 odds, per DraftKings SportsBook.

Gang Green has the second-best odds at +270.

