Josh Allen to Be Limited in Practice with Shoulder Injury Ahead of Bills vs. Bengals

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen is dealing with a shoulder injury as the team begins its week of practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Sean McDermott said his quarterback will be limited in practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder issue that happened in last week's 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The season started on a low note for Allen as he turned the ball over four times in a 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets. That led to renewed questions over whether he's still a little too error-prone for a player of his ability.

At 5-3, Buffalo has already matched its loss total from 2022 as well.

Allen's importance to the Bills nonetheless goes without saying. While his eight interceptions are higher than you'd like, he has thrown for 2,165 yards and 17 touchdowns and run for another five TDs.

A serious injury to Allen would be devastating not only because of his individual value but also because the gap between him and backup Kyle Allen is massive. The other Allen threw for 416 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in his two starts with the Houston Texans last year.