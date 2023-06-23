James Harden, Kyrie Irving's Top Free-Agent Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is on the San Antonio Spurs, Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns and a number of draft prospects found out their new teams Thursday, but the blockbuster moves are far from done this NBA offseason.

While there has been plenty of focus on Damian Lillard rumors, there are two other future Hall of Fame guards who will have to make decisions in the coming days and weeks as well.

James Harden has a $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign and will weigh a return to the Philadelphia 76ers or free agency. And former teammate Kyrie Irving is scheduled for unrestricted free agency and would represent a major addition for whichever team signs him.

Here are some potential landing spots:

James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers

Houston Rockets

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets

Miami Heat

The Harden situation seems to be fairly straightforward at this point.

Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported Tuesday that "it looks increasingly likely" the 10-time All-Star will return to the 76ers "on a team-friendly deal."

The report came shortly after ESPN's Zach Lowe suggested on his podcast that a reunion could be in order, especially since Philadelphia moved on from head coach Doc Rivers this offseason (h/t RealGM).

"The breaks have now been pumped, like slammed on, around the league to the point that I bet if you poll 50 front-office executives, the majority of them would guess he's going back to Philly," Lowe said. "I don't know what the hell is going to happen. We'll see."

Still, the Houston Rockets have been lurking for months.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December that Harden was "seriously considering a return" to his former franchise, adding he "has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there."

Neubeck also called the Rockets "Harden's biggest suitor outside of Philadelphia," although he noted "the indication is that they are not willing to go over the top with years or dollars to sign him specifically."

Perhaps the Suns could have been a landing spot for Harden before they traded for Beal, which means it is increasingly looking like his only two realistic destinations are the 76ers and Rockets.

Philadelphia would give him a much better chance to compete for his first championship and build chemistry with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, and that is where the momentum is trending.

As for Irving, there may not be many choices for him either.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Sunday that the Mavericks "appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving's services."

Wojnarowski said during Thursday's coverage of the NBA draft that "re-signing Kyrie Irving is certainly paramount" for the Mavericks. "They gave up significant assets for him a year after they lost Jalen Brunson for nothing to New York in free agency."

Like Harden, Phoenix could have been a realistic destination before it acquired Beal since it would have given him the chance to reunite with former teammate Kevin Durant.

Perhaps he will look to reunite with another former teammate in LeBron James since there has been plenty of discussion about them wanting to play together again after winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the point guard would surely have to take a massive discount to join the Los Angeles Lakers, especially since they could be more focused on bringing back Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

There is also a world where Irving could be a backup plan for a team like the Rockets if they don't land Harden or the Miami Heat if they don't trade for Lillard. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Miami was focused on Lillard, but Irving wouldn't be a bad consolation prize as an eight-time All-Star.

All signs are still pointing toward Irving returning to play alongside Luka Dončić on the Mavericks, and they will look to take important strides ahead of the 2023-24 campaign after falling out of the playoffs and play-in tournament entirely last season.