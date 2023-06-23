NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving's Contract 'Paramount' for Mavericks in 2023 Free Agency

AP Photo/Sam Hodde

After drafting promising center Dereck Lively II with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly will put all of their focus into trying to retain impending free agent Kyrie Irving.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during Thursday's broadcast of the draft that bringing Irving back is Dallas' most important move of the offseason.

"For this organization in Dallas, re-signing Kyrie Irving is certainly paramount," Wojnarowski said. "They gave up significant assets for him a year after they lost Jalen Brunson for nothing to New York in free agency."

The Mavs shipped away Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade deadline in February to acquire Irving. His arrival didn't result in success, as the team missed the playoffs after finishing with a 38-44 record.

However, Dallas needs a superstar player next to star point guard Luka Dončić in order to compete with the elite teams in the NBA going forward. The Mavs also own Irving's Bird rights and can offer him a max contract of five years worth $272 million, while he can sign with another team for up to $202 million over four years.

"I think ultimately for this Mavericks organization, they have a player in Irving that they want to pair with Luka Dončić," Wojnarowski stated. "In a lean marketplace for Kyrie Irving to go find salary cap space to really put a lot of fear into this Mavericks organization. But certainly, that is their offseason priority, getting a long-term deal done with Kyrie Irving."

The Mavs shed some salary by trading Dāvis Bertāns to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with the No. 10 pick to acquire the No. 12 pick and select Lively. That move should make it easier for Dallas to try to retain Irving and make other moves to improve the roster this offseason.