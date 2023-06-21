CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock to Step Down When Contract Expires in 2025

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bill Hancock, who has been the College Football Playoff's lone executive director since the role's inception in 2012, will step down from his position when his contract expires on February 1, 2025.

"My time at the CFP has been a dream come true," the 72-year-old Hancock said in an official statement. "I cherish what I do and the folks I get to work with. And I do love college football. Now I will run through the tape, as the track coaches say, and then I will enjoy whatever next steps are waiting for Nicki and me."

The CFP took the place of the Bowl Championship Series, which was active from 1998-2013 and used a selection system to determine two teams to compete in the national championship. The CFP then came to life after the 2014 season, which ended with Ohio State winning the national championship over Oregon.

A sport that used to be fiercely adamant against any sort of playoff system has now welcomed it with open arms, to the point where the four-team postseason will expand to 12 beginning in 2024-25.

Hancock's final season will be the 12-team playoff's first, marking a pair of major transitions within the sport.

He'll leave his post with an accomplished resume in hand, including stints as the director for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship (Final Four) from 1989-2002.

Hancock was also the Assistant Commissioner of the Big Eight Conference from 1983-1989 and the executive director of the BCS beginning in 2009.