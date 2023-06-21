Kadarius Toney Shades Giants, Says Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Will Go on Middle Finger

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kadarius Toney may be happy in Kansas City, but he's not forgotten about the New York Giants giving up on him.

Toney let his feelings fly during an appearance on Icebox's YouTube channel, saying he's having his Super Bowl ring fitted for his middle finger.

"I'm gonna go to the middle of New York with my middle finger up. I love trolling. They tried to troll me, I've got something for 'em," Toney said.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs last October for a third- and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The move came just a year and a half after New York used a first-round pick on the Florida product.

While Toney has shown explosion during his two NFL seasons, his inability to stay on the field frustrated Giants fans—and clearly the front office. He appeared in just 12 games with the Giants and did not have a single receiving yards during the 2022 season before his trade to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are expecting Toney to step up in a major way during the 2023 campaign, potentially taking over as Patrick Mahomes' top option on the outside. If Toney winds up living up to his potential, expect a lot more trolling headed to the Big Apple.