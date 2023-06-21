Adam Thielen Hypes 'Impressive' Bryce Young: Panthers QB 'Surprised a Lot of Guys'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Bryce Young isn't wasting any time impressing his new teammates.

Panthers wideout Adam Thielen called the rookie quarterback's performance during the offseason program "impressive," highlighting Young's preparation skills.

"You know, first overall pick, with all the hype and all that, you know there's gonna be a lot of potential and you know he's gonna have a lot of talent," Thielen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "But I think he just kinda surprised a lot of guys of how prepared he was for the NFL game.

"I think sometimes it's hard in those moments—because you're in shorts and t-shirt, right? So you don't wanna too excited about—whether that's your team or individually—you don't wanna get too excited in the summer because it's a different game when you put pads on. But, at the same time, the way he moves in the pocket, the way that he adjusts and can get the ball out on time and accurate and he can make adjustments and things like that. It's impressive. It gets you excited to get back working together."

After spending most of voluntary minicamp working with the second-team offense, Young was promoted to the first team earlier this month. It's expected he will be the Panthers' Week 1 starter, with Andy Dalton serving as a backup.

However, Panthers coach Frank Reich has been adamant that Young will have to prove himself to solidify his spot over the veteran.

Thielen spent his prime catching passes from Kirk Cousins and came to Carolina this offseason to help provide a steadying presence on underneath routes. The Panthers' receiving corps is arguably their biggest weakness on offense, with a post-prime Thielen being joined by DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. Carolina traded top wideout DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick and take Young.

If the Alabama product is able to produce with this shaky supporting cast, the sky is the limit for his potential once the Panthers are able to load their roster.