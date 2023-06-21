NBA Rumors: Hawks 'Explored' De'Andre Hunter Trade to Further Develop AJ Griffin

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off another productive season for the Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter might be used as a trade chip to allow them to get another young player more time on the court.

Per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks have "explored the idea of trading" Hunter leading up to the 2023 NBA draft as they look to increase AJ Griffin's role.

Griffin was the No. 16 pick in the 2022 draft by the Hawks. The 19-year-old had a promising rookie season, averaging 8.9 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting (39.0 percent from three-point range) in 72 appearances.

While it's unclear if any teams have called to inquire about Hunter since the end of the season, there was at least one club interested in the 25-year-old during the regular season.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer noted last week the Indiana Pacers explored multiple scenarios leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, including the concept of trading Chris Duarte and draft capital to the Hawks for Hunter.

According to Fischer, rival teams have mentioned the Pacers are interested in trying to package picks No. 26, 29 and 32 in this year's draft to either move up in the first round or acquire a player.

Hunter was originally drafted No. 4 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019. They were making the pick on behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. New Orleans subsequently traded the pick to Atlanta.

The Hawks signed Hunter to a four-year, $90 million contract extension in October 2022 that begins with the 2023-24 season.

In four seasons with the Hawks, Hunter has averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is a 44.4 percent shooter from the field in 206 career games.

The Hawks have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, but they've lost in the first round in back-to-back years after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020-21 campaign.